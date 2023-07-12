Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for booking first ticket of Jawan, says 'pehle bhai...'

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked Salman Khan for praising the Jawan's prevue and booking the first ticket.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan thanked Salman Khan for the wishes and for booking the first ticket of Jawan directed by Atlee. Bigg Boss OTT host, on Tuesday, shared the prevue of the film which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and praised the makers.

Sharing Jawan's prevue, Salman Khan wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st-day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..@iamsrk.”

Shah Rukh reacted to Salman Khan’s message and wrote, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you.” Netizens also reacted to his tweet, one of the fans wrote, “Another super hit loading ! SRK is the only superstar our country has .can’t wait.”

The second one said, “First booking BY TIGER HIMSELF.” The third one said, “Aap bookings open kijiye aur phir dekhe hota kya hai.” The fourth one said, “Sir ish baar jawan Pakistan & Bangladesh dono jagah same date par hi release kar dena 07.09.2023.”

Directed by Atlee of Theri and Mersal fame, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is billed as "a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society, the makers said in the accompanying press release.

"Who am I, who am I not? I don't know. A promise to a mother or a purpose unfinished. Ask yourself if I am good, bad, a virtue or a curse? Because, for better or worse, I am also you. Ready? "You must have heard the name. This is just the beginning... When I become the villain, no hero stands a chance against me," Shah Rukh's character says in the clip.

In the video, the actor is seen sporting four looks -- his face almost covered with bandages, a clean shave, his face half-covered with a grey mask and a bald look. Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

Jawan is slated to be released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film was earlier scheduled to premiere on June 2. (With inputs from PTI)

 

