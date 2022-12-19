Shah Rukh Khan thanks Lionel Messi, Kartik Aaryan calls him 'Shehzada', Bollywood reacts to Argentina's World Cup win

Lionel Messi-Shah Rukh Khan-Kartik Aaryan/Twitter-File photos

Captained by Lionel Messi, Argentina won its third FIFA World Cup on December 18 in a thrilling final defeating France on penalties by 4-2 after the two teams tied up with scores of 2-2 in the full 90 minutes and even scored one goal each in the extra time. Kylian Mbappé scored a hattrick for France in the final but couldn't make his country lift the coveted FIFA trophy.

Shah Rukh Khan, who promoted his upcoming actioner Pathaan in the pre-match show with the former English footballer Wayne Rooney, thanked Lionel Messi after the match ended as he tweeted, "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!".

Kartik Aaryan, who flew to Qatar to watch the game from the Lusail Stadium, didn't leave a chance to promote his upcoming entertainer Shehzada as he posted Lionel Messi's photo, adding a crown on the player's head, on his Instagram and captioned it, "#Shehzada". The Rohit Dhawan directorial releases in cinemas on February 10 next year.

Pooja Hegde, who will be seen next opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's madcap entertainer Cirkus called the match 'greatest of all time' as she tweeted, "Insane. Like WHAAAATTTTTT?!!! What a match. GREATEST OF ALL TIME. #Messi ok, now I need to breathe. Phew! #FIFAWorldCup #GOAT".

Anil Kapoor, who was seen earlier this year in Dharma Productions' family drama JugJugg Jeeyo, shared his excitement on Twitter as he wrote, "Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!".

Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player!

Multiple other celebrities such as Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, Randeep Hooda, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday among others took to their social media handles and congratulated Argentina for their historic victory.



