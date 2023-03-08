Shah Rukh Khan thanks everyone for Pathaan's success, says 'it's not business, it's strictly personal'

Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has garnered massive success at the box office. The film is still running strong even 6 weeks after its release. The film has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the film has collected Rs 1039 crore globally. Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback with the film in the industry and the actor took to his Twitter to thank his fans for the success.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans for all the love they gave to Pathaan and wrote, “ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind”

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2023

Pathaan has played a significant role in reviving the Hindi film industry which was able to give very few hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. It was also very special for SRK’s fans because the actor made a comeback to the big screen after 4 years. Even before the movie was released, the songs of the movie created a buzz in the audience and this led to Siddharth Anand’s directional smashing records by collecting 100 crores on the opening day itself while collecting 54 cr at the domestic box office.

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Salman Khan also had a cameo in the film which became the highlight of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has an amazing lineup of movies planned which includes the thriller-action movie Jawan directed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Other than this, the Pathaan star also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

Read: Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda plays dhol at Holi celebration, netizens call her 'beautiful soul'