Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award in 33 years: 'It is a reminder that...'

Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...

'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award in 33 years: 'It is a reminder that...'

In the heartfelt video that Shah Rukh Khan shared after winning his first ever National Award, he was seen with a sling on his arm as Khan recently suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming film King.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 11:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan after winning his first National Award

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan has finally clinched his first-ever National Award, a long overdue honour in a career spanning over three decades. The superstar, who has reigned over Indian cinema for 33 years with iconic performances and unmatched charisma, took to social media to share a heartfelt video thanking the government, the jury, and his legion of fans for winning the National Award for Best Actor for his 2023 film Jawan. Produced by Khan himself under Red Chillies Entertainment, the action thriller is directed by Atlee.

Sharing the gratitude video on his official social media handle, Shah Rukh Khan captioned it, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today." The superstar was seen wearing a sling in his arm due a recent injury he sufferd on the sets of his upcoming film King directed by Siddharth Anand, with whom he is collaborating again after Pathaan.

Apart from thanking everyone, Shah Rukh Khan shared an important message in the clip as he stated, "A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise, to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving back. This award is merely a reminder that acting is not just a job, it's a responsibility. It's a responsibility to show the truth on screen."

The second National Award for Jawan was bagged by Shilpa Rao, who was named as the Best Female Playback Singer for the romantic track Chaleya, which she sang with Arijit Singh. The song is written by Kumaar and composed by Anirudh Ravichander for the blockbuster film, that grossed over Rs 1100 crore and became the biggest hit in Shah Rukh Khan's career. Khan shared his National Award with Vikrant Massey, who was honoured with his powerful performance as IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail.

