Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award in 33 years: 'It is a reminder that...'

In the heartfelt video that Shah Rukh Khan shared after winning his first ever National Award, he was seen with a sling on his arm as Khan recently suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming film King.

Shah Rukh Khan has finally clinched his first-ever National Award, a long overdue honour in a career spanning over three decades. The superstar, who has reigned over Indian cinema for 33 years with iconic performances and unmatched charisma, took to social media to share a heartfelt video thanking the government, the jury, and his legion of fans for winning the National Award for Best Actor for his 2023 film Jawan. Produced by Khan himself under Red Chillies Entertainment, the action thriller is directed by Atlee.

Sharing the gratitude video on his official social media handle, Shah Rukh Khan captioned it, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today." The superstar was seen wearing a sling in his arm due a recent injury he sufferd on the sets of his upcoming film King directed by Siddharth Anand, with whom he is collaborating again after Pathaan.



Apart from thanking everyone, Shah Rukh Khan shared an important message in the clip as he stated, "A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise, to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving back. This award is merely a reminder that acting is not just a job, it's a responsibility. It's a responsibility to show the truth on screen."

Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…. pic.twitter.com/PDiAG9uuzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2025

The second National Award for Jawan was bagged by Shilpa Rao, who was named as the Best Female Playback Singer for the romantic track Chaleya, which she sang with Arijit Singh. The song is written by Kumaar and composed by Anirudh Ravichander for the blockbuster film, that grossed over Rs 1100 crore and became the biggest hit in Shah Rukh Khan's career. Khan shared his National Award with Vikrant Massey, who was honoured with his powerful performance as IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail.



