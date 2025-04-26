Shah Rukh Khan's father had promised him that he would take him to Kashmir, but he died when the actor was just 15 years old. When Yash Chopra told Khan that he would shoot the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Kashmir, it was a surreal moment for Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif appeared in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 6, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, on November 4, 2012, to promote their romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan, that hit theatres on November 13 and also starred Anushka Sharma. In the episode, Shah Rukh told Amitabh the emotional reason for never visiting Kashmir before the Yash Raj directorial.

When the Sholay actor remarked to the Swades actor that Jab Tak Hai Jaan is his first film that he has shot in Kashmir, the latter said, "My father’s mother was Kashmiri. To unhone mujhe bola tha zindagi mein teen jagah zaroor dekhna, main rahun ya naa rahun. Ek Istanbul zaroor dekhna, ek Italy main Rome zaroor dekhna, aur ek Kashmir zaroor dekhna. Lekin baaki do mere bina bhi dekh lena par Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna (My father told me that in life, make sure you visit Istanbul, Rome, and Kashmir at least once, whether I’m here or not. However, you can visit the other two without me, but don’t go to Kashmir without me)."

"So he died very early. I have been all over the world lekin main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Bohot saare mauke bhi mile, doston ne bohot bulaya, ghar wale chutti pe bhi gaye, par main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Kyunki mere father ne kaha tha ki Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna, Kashmir main dikhaaunga (I had many opportunities to visit Kashmir, my friends invited me, and even my family went on a holiday there. However, I never went because my father told me not to go without him, as he wanted to take me himself)", Shah Rukh added.

The Jawan actor shared how he decided to visit Kashmir to shoot Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Yash Chopra, whom he considered as his father-figure. He concluded, "Then suddenly this happened, Yash Ji told me 'Beta, Hum Kashmir me shoot karenge (Son, we will shoot in Kashmir).' And normally, I have refused, not for any political or geographical reason, but kyunki ek emotion tha ki father ke saath dekhna hai (due to the emotion that I have to see Kashmir with my father). But I just felt that since he's not there, the best would be actually to go with Yash Ji and fulfill that desire. And when I landed there, when I was going to Gulmarg in a helicopter, I genuinely felt so happy after many years being in Kashmir. It was a wonderful experience shooting there, one of the most beautiful experiences in my life."

When Shah Rukh Khan was just 15 years old, his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan died of cancer in 1981 and his mother Lateef Fatima Khan died in 1991 due to the complications of diabetes. Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the last film of Yash Chopra, who passed away in October 2012, a few weeks before the movie's release.

