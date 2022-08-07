Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan teases Mumbai Police Commissioner at Umang 2022, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan said no matter what the Commissioner has to bow down to his wife.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

Photo credit: Instagram

Bollywood had gathered for Umang 2022, a celebration and honouring of the work of the Mumbai Police. Despite the fact that the event happened in June, Shah Rukh Khan and Bharti Singh were seen having a great time on the television show that aired on Saturday. Sanjay Pandey, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, was the subject of SRK's on-screen tease in a clip from the episode that fan groups circulated.

Bharti's husband, comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa, opened the video by making fun of all the celebrities present. He claimed that despite the presence of various celebrities, he is fixated on the Mumbai Police Commission. The former top officer is quickly framed by the camera.

Haarsh remarked that everyone needed to be attentively following the Commissioner's directives. Shah Rukh Khan said no matter what the Commissioner has to bow down to his wife.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Shah Rukh Khan had his rare public appearance of the year in Umang 2022. Since his son Aryan Khan was arrested and released on bail in a drug-related case, the actor has been keeping a low profile. The actor did venture outside a few times, but he avoided eye contact with the cameras.

Fortunately for his admirers, the actor recently consented to having his photo taken when he returned from London and Europe after filming for Dunki. For a few weeks now, the actor has been filming with Taapsee Pannu for the Raju Hirani movie. He's also working on Pathaan and Jawan.

