The reunion of Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan sparked a social media frenzy on Wednesday evening during a special screening of Loveyapa.

With the film set for its theatrical release, Aamir had been organizing screenings for his industry colleagues and invited SRK, Salman Khan, and others to join the event. As a thoughtful host, Aamir was spotted welcoming his guests outside the theatre.

When Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the venue, Aamir Khan greeted him with a heartfelt hug and couldn’t help but compliment his slim and fit appearance. SRK’s reaction, filled with laughter and a wide grin, brought out cheers from the photographers capturing the moment.

When the paparazzi asked the duo to pose together, Aamir playfully expressed his intention to get in shape too, jokingly saying, "Main shuru kar raha hu abhi" (I’m starting now), hinting at his own fitness plans.

The stars happily posed for the photographers, much to the excitement of their fans. SRK arrived at the screening looking effortlessly cool in a blue shirt paired with ripped jeans and black glasses.

Before SRK, Salman Khan also showed up to support Junaid at the screening. As for Loveyapa, the romantic drama stars Junaid alongside Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Khushi and Junaid have been actively promoting the film, and they recently shared some fun anecdotes about their time working together in an interview.

Junaid humorously revealed, "I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there’s a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time."

Khushi explained why she’s always early, saying, "I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me not to come before them. It's a habit I developed from childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start only after I reach the set."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is set to hit theatres on February 7.