Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan can be seen teaching their children Suhana and Aryan about the value of God and each other’s cultures

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the most celebrated Bollywood couple, have inspired many with their relationship over the years. On the occasion of Diwali, a video in which SRK is seen teaching his children about the importance of God went viral

Despite facing criticism for their inter-faith marriage, the clip from the BBC documentary The Inner World of Shah Rukh Khan showcases how he fosters a secular environment at home. The heartwarming video, from a 2004 documentary, captures the Diwali celebrations at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s home.

In it, the couple is seen teaching their children about the value of God and each other’s cultures. The clip also gives a glimpse of Mannat, which looked much simpler back then, and features Shah Rukh speaking with a priest, mentioning that his children will perform the Diwali puja. He also takes the time to explain the Quran and his prayer practices, highlighting their family's religious unity and secularism.

In the clip, he says, "Children should know about the value of God, whether it's a Hindu god or a Muslim god. So, next to Ganesh and Laxmi, we have the Quran also. We put our hands together and say the Gayatri Mantra, which my son says, and I say 'bismillah' with him. It makes me feel very emotional, where I'm teaching my children something that I also don't know very well. I'm not a great follower of religion. I believe in Allah very strongly, but I was never forced by my parents to read the namaz five times a day."

He added, "To me, it's very important to have a Diwali in the house, Eid in the house. We do Christmas, we put up the tree. The kids enjoy that the most, really."

During an interview with The Indian Express, SRK once talked about inculcating good habits in his children. He said, “I teach my 21-year-old son that disrespecting a person is not okay, and I don’t mean beating or the kind of things that #MeToo has brought out. I’m talking about basic respect. I’ve been married for 30 years I’ve never looked into my wife’s purse. I still knock on the bedroom door if she’s changing; I knock on my daughter’s bedroom door. They know it’s me, but this is their space.” How can you not love this man?

He further said, “Three things: Respect, respect, and respect. I really believe that. Some of my women friends, whom I have known for years, find me too formal at times. But there is no romance and love without respect. Respect means equality, and I don’t mean the social media’s #equality. To me, equality is letting you know how weak I am, equality is asking you, can you take care of me? This is what I’ve done with my wife and my women friends because I genuinely love them.”

