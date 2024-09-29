Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal set the stage on fire with their energetic performance to 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently in Abu Dhabi and had set the stage on fire while co-hosting IIFA 2024. The duo’s video setting the stage on fire with their dance moves on ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ has gone viral on the internet.

On Saturday, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal setting the IIFA 2024 stage ablaze with their energetic moves on ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ surfaced on the internet. The duo recreated the OG hookstep of the song while dancing on the recently released version of the song.

For the unversed, the original version of the song featured in the film Duplicate, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, and the new version was a part of Vicky Kaushal’s recent release Bad Newz. Both of the versions became chartbusters.

At the end of their energetic performance, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen teaching Vicky Kaushal his signature pose and they both ended the performance with a warm hug. Their wholesome performance at IIFA stage has fans gushing over them. Apart from this, the duo was also seen grooving to 'Tauba Tauba' and Pathaan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. Their videos from the grand event in Abu Dhabi are going viral on internet

One of the users wrote, “the way Vicky just hugged Shah Rukh Khan at the end is everything.” Another commented, “This made me cry.” Another user wrote, “this is incredible. A golden moment for IIFA.” Another user wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan is truly the king Khan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie King. The thriller also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is currently under production. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand will be seen in the movie Chhaava which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline.

