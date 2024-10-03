Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently co-hosted IIFA 2024 with Vicky Kaushal where he joked about Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and revealed why he missed Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Shah Rukh Khan recently showcased his exceptional wit and humour alongside Vicky Kaushal at the 24th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The prestigious award ceremony that took place in Abu Dhabi honoured Khan as Best Actor for Jawan. While co-hosting Shah Rukh couldn’t resist taking a dig at fellow superstar Aamir Khan and also shared his two cents on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

During the award event, Shah Rukh had a playful banter with the audience where he claimed that every film project usually passes by him being offered to other stars. Then Vicky took a moment to verify his claims and asked if the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha happened to be offered to him before Aamir. To which, Shah Rukh opined that even Aamir shouldn’t have accepted the offer, leaving audiences in splits.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 180 crore budget, the film turned out to be a huge disappointment as it failed to make a mark at the box office. Despite the hype, the film received a mixed response and Aamir’s performance was also looked down upon.

Furthermore, Vicky asked Shah Rukh about Sukumar’s Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The superstar said, “Oh my God yaar! You’ve touched on something that still hurts. I really wanted to do Pushpa, but I couldn’t match Allu Arjun sir’s swag,” he said while the crowd cheered him up.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a cameo role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Up next, he is geared up for Sujoy Ghosh’s action-drama titled King. The film will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan, who recently debuted with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Abhishek Bachchan is another addition to the cast of the much-awaited film, which is expected to hit the theatres in 2026.