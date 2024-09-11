Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan takes a dig at Karan Johar for hosting Koffee With Karan, IIFA: 'Mere bhai tu kitna...'

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Karan Johar for hosting shows and events instead of making more films.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 10:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back as a host of IIFA 2024. King Khan joined Karan Johar on stage during the lIFA 2024 pre-event in Mumbai and the duo engaged in some light-hearted banter when SRK teased Karan for hosting more chat shows and focusing less on films.

Shah Rukh shared that Karan told him that he wouldn't be available for the rehearsals and planning to do it over Zoom as he is good at hosting shows. "Karan told me he won't be rehearsing for hosting, he'll do it on Zoom. He said, 'Bhai main Zoom pe kar lunga... main itna jaldi karta hu. Main toh itna hosting karta hu na.' Chat show bhi host karta hai, film show bhi host karta hai... picture bhi toh bana mere bhai tu (make films also),'" said SRK in a light-hearted way, adding, "Kitn host karega tu.”

Karan agreed and shared, " I was thinking the same when Siddhant (Chaturvedi) said the same thing, I was like this is sounding so wrong on all levels for a filmmaker. I should be making more movies. That is exactly what I should be doing," said the filmmaker, who also hosts the popular celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan.

SRK and Karan worked on several films together including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.., My Name is Khan, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. On talking about returning to the
IIFA event, he shared, "I'm so privileged to be hosting this show with Vicky and Karan and all the other amazing talent, some of them not present here this evening, and of course to see the great performances...It's really nice to be here...Thank you lIFA for having me. No, I'm not, I'm joking. I would have loved to always come, but unfortunately for some reason or the other, I was working at the point of time when IIFA is being hosted all around the world, which makes us very, very proud...."

He praised lIFA's vision of expanding its celebration of Indian cinema, mentioning the inclusion of multiple regional languages. "IIFA has always thought of taking Indian cinema. And now with the inclusion of Malayalam and Kannada and Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, 1 think, mashallah, this is even more Indian than it has ever been before. So, keeping up with your vision, I'm thankful now after so many years trying to come back, I hope we can present well, keep people entertained and keep it very short. And crisp. And fast. And please come for the rehearsals, Karan."

Khan turned heads by debuting a sleek, short hairstyle, as he arrived in style at the lIFA 2024 pre-event. At the pre-event, King Khan opted for a black graphic t-shirt paired with funky black flare pants and white sneakers. Completing the look was a black baseball cap, adding a touch of casual cool to his revamped appearance.

The lIFA Awards 2024, to be held from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, promises a weekend filled with glitz and glamour. This year's hosts include the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal. The awards night will feature performances by Bollywood stars such as Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, the "IIFA Rocks" segment on September 29 will be hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, featuring performances by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Honey Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

