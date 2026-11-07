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Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu create global impact, here's how The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Gandhari change entertainment landscape

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Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu create global impact, here's how The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Gandhari change entertainment landscape

The success of Taapsee Pannu Gandhari and Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood has created a global impact. Read on to learn how.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 03:34 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu create global impact, here's how The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Gandhari change entertainment landscape
A poster of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Gandhari (Image source: IMDb)
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At a time when the global entertainment industry is witnessing a shift in content strategies, Indian projects are increasingly proving their ability to connect with audiences across markets. From compelling storytelling to performances that leave a lasting impression, homegrown content is making a strong case for itself on the global stage. Among the projects drawing attention are Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari and Shah Rukh Khan's production Bads of Bollywood, both of which have made an impressive impact globally.

The response to these projects has also sparked conversations among trade portals and senior journalists, with many pointing towards the growing reach of Indian storytelling. Trade portal Bollywood Box Office highlighted this shift, writing, "The global entertainment landscape is changing, but one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Indian projects are making their presence felt. With #Gandhari, #NeerajPandey and #SRK productions delivering impressive global numbers, Indian storytelling is definitely having its moment right now"

Senior journo Bharti Dubey also shared her appreciation for Gandhari, highlighting its viewership milestone of 9.6 million-plus views in a single week. She said, "I had loved Gandhari when I watched it, and it's one of the main reasons we believe in good cinema! Gandhari clocking 9.6million+ views in a single week is no small feat. Goes to show that gripping storytelling and powerful performances have a global appeal!"

Also read: Ramayana Part One: Despite positive reviews, Ranbir Kapoor FAILS to beat THESE records of Ranveer Singh

Echoing similar sentiments, trade portal Cinehub noted that the success of Gandhari reflects what audiences are looking for today, stating, "At a time when streaming platforms are becoming more selective about the content they back, the success of Taapsee's #Gandhari says a lot. Audiences want stories that keep them hooked, backed by strong performances. Not just content for the sake of it!"

Another senior journalist, Upala KBR, also praised both projects, saying, "Read this piece and it got me thinking about how some stories just manage to cut through the noise. #Gandhari and #BadsOfBollywood making such a strong global impact is proof that good content will always find its audience. Really enjoyed watching both!"

Adding an interesting perspective, trade portal Pan India Review remarked, "Everyone's been sharing this THR article, and it really makes you think about the changing entertainment landscape. It takes an SRK and Taapsee to come to the rescue! #BadsOfBollywood and #Gandhari proving that strong Indian stories and performances can make a global impact!" Interestingly, the larger takeaway from this conversation is that sometimes it takes two major names like Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu to save the day!

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