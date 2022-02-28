Suhana Khan sets internet on fire in white saree, mom Gauri Khan calls her ‘pure’

New photos of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in a spotless white lehenga from a photoshoot have gone viral, with fans and celebrities alike praising Suhana. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared the photos on Instagram on Monday morning, and followers flocked to offer their love for Suhana. Suhana may be seen in some of the photographs recreating the classic 'palat' scene from Shah Rukh's 1995 film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

Suhana is wearing a chikankari white lehenga and accessorized her appearance with a bindi in the photos, which were featured in a carousel post. Gauri Khan, Suhana's mother, was one of the first to react on the post. She wrote, ‘Pure.’

Suhana Khan attended the Indian Premier League auctions with her brother Aryan Khan earlier this month. Suhana and Aryan made their first joint appearance at the auctions in place of Shah Rukh Khan, who is a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the league.

The Indian Premier League's Twitter account released photos from the ceremony, which featured Aryan and Suhana alongside Jahnavi Mehta, the daughter of actor Juhi Chawla, who is also a co-owner of the franchise. Gauri had shared Kolkata Knight Riders' post on Instagram Stories with two heart emojis as a shout-out to Aryan and Suhana.

Suhana returned to India after studying for a few years in the United States. Suhana was a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She is frequently seen in Mumbai with her friends; she was recently seen at a party with BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday.