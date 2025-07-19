Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for King, flies to US for treatment, insiders reveal...

Reports state that Shah Rukh Khan has been advised to take complete rest for at least a month. During this time, the film's shooting schedule has also been put on hold. The bookings at Film City, Golden Tobacco, and YRF Studios also stand canceled as of now.

After releasing Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is now all set to star in Siddharth Anand's King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan along with Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor, among others. The upcoming thriller is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, and while fans have been waiting for a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets, the recent news regarding the King star has surely left them worried.

Was Shah Rukh Khan injured on the sets of King?

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan, who was shooting for an intense action sequence for the film at Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, sustained an injury and was rushed to treatment for the same. While the specifics about Shah Rukh Khan's injury are kept under wraps, insiders reveal that the superstar has flown to the United States to seek medical attention.

A source was quoted as saying, "It’s not a serious injury, but more of a muscular strain. Over the years, Shah Rukh has picked up multiple injuries from stunt work, and this seems to be a result of accumulated stress." The source said that Shah Rukh Khan decided to travel to the US for treatment as his team wants to ensure that he receives the best treatment available.

When will Shah Rukh Khan resume shooting for King?

Reports state that Shah Rukh Khan has been advised to take complete rest for at least a month. During this time, the film's shooting schedule has also been put on hold. The bookings at Film City, Golden Tobacco, and YRF Studios also stand canceled as of now. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to resume the shooting for King in either September or October.

About Shah Rukh Khan's King

King, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, and Suhana Khan. No release date for the film has been confirmed as yet; however, the film is reportedly aiming for a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release.

