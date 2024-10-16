Fauji 2 has been announced with Gauahar Khan and Vikas Jain in the leading roles. Here's a look back when Shah Rukh Khan started making the sequel of Fauji but that never went on air.

Before making his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan's first acting stint was the Doordarshan show Fauji in 1988. On Tuesday, October 15, Fauji 2 was announced 36 years after the first part. The sequel will feature Vikas Jain and Gauahar Khan in the lead roles and will introduce 12 new actors.

But, it was 15 years back in 2009, when Shah Rukh Khan started making Fauji 2 with Pulkit Samrat and Roopal Tyagi under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Pulkit was to play Shah Rukh's son in the sequel. The show began filming also, but never went on air. In their old interviews with India Today Digital, Pulkit and Roopal talked about their memories related to the show.

Pulkit Samrat said, "Meeting Shah Rukh Khan was Surreal! I was shooting for the sequel to Fauji and was playing his son in it. That is where I got a chance to shoot with him. Just imagine, a guy from Delhi, who has come to Mumbai following SRK’s footsteps gets a chance to play his on-screen son in a show produced by Red Chillies! I was lucky enough to shoot with him, and he was extremely kind, extremely humble. He shared his trade secrets with me. He taught me how to own a set and how to use the space around you as an actor. His kind words and his warmth still stay with me. Sadly, the show never took off."

Roopal added, "This was the muhurat of Fauji 2, and I was the lead. Shah Rukh Khan had absolutely no reason to know each and every cast member's name, or their characters'. But he made efforts to know us all and what characters we were playing. He kissed everyone's forehead. He told us, 'I wish what Fauji 1 did for, Fauji 2 does for you.' It's really unfortunate that the show never came on air."

