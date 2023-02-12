Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan sees 90% jump on third Saturday, earns 920 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan collected Rs 476.05 net and Rs 571.5 crore gross in India, while Rs 348.5 crore overseas

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan sees 90% jump on third Saturday, earns 920 crore worldwide
Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan has been breaking box office records ever since it hit the big screens. On Day 18, the film collected Rs 920 crore worldwide. As per the reports, the film earned Rs 459.25 crore at the Hindi box office.

According to Sacnilk.com report, Pathaan collected Rs 476.05 net and Rs 571.5 crore gross in India, while Rs 348.5 crore overseas. Meanwhile, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Pathaan is back in form, big escalates on [third] Sat… While *national chains* grow substantially [Fri ₹ 2.58 cr, Sat ₹ 4.85 cr], mass pockets witness jump, contribute to the solid total… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr. Total: ₹ 459.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.” 

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project, which was released on January 25, is inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. Shah Rukh credited Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for the film's record-breaking success at the box office.

“I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. He knows this kind of cinema very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes," the superstar said in a behind-the-scenes video released by YRF.

“It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people... I think it's cinematic, which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen," he added.

Pathaan, a globetrotting espionage thriller, follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. The movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan. (With inputs from PTI)

Read|Bhumi Pednekar opens up on Badhaai Do box office failure, says 'would have done so much more if....'

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.