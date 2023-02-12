Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan sees 90% jump on third Saturday, earns 920 crore worldwide

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan has been breaking box office records ever since it hit the big screens. On Day 18, the film collected Rs 920 crore worldwide. As per the reports, the film earned Rs 459.25 crore at the Hindi box office.

According to Sacnilk.com report, Pathaan collected Rs 476.05 net and Rs 571.5 crore gross in India, while Rs 348.5 crore overseas. Meanwhile, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Pathaan is back in form, big escalates on [third] Sat… While *national chains* grow substantially [Fri ₹ 2.58 cr, Sat ₹ 4.85 cr], mass pockets witness jump, contribute to the solid total… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr. Total: ₹ 459.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.”

#Pathaan is back in form, big escalates on [third] Sat… While *national chains* grow substantially [Fri ₹ 2.58 cr, Sat ₹ 4.85 cr], mass pockets witness jump, contribute to the solid total… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr. Total: ₹ 459.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/90eZbBZFCv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2023

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project, which was released on January 25, is inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. Shah Rukh credited Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for the film's record-breaking success at the box office.

“I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. He knows this kind of cinema very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes," the superstar said in a behind-the-scenes video released by YRF.

“It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people... I think it's cinematic, which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen," he added.

Pathaan, a globetrotting espionage thriller, follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. The movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan. (With inputs from PTI)

