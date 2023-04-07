Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Virat Kohli, teaches him Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook step, video goes viral

Several videos and photos of Shah Rukh Khan have gone viral on the internet including his post-match interaction with Virat Kohli where the two superstars displayed their 'bromance' and also danced to the iconic dance number Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Thursday's IPL 2023 match. Shah Rukh Khan was present at the iconic stadium with his daughter Suhana Khan and her friend Shanaya Kapoor. After the match, Shah Rukh Khan did not disappoint his beloved Kolkata fans as he went to the ground and greeted everyone dressed in a black hoodie and black pants.

Several videos and photos of Shah Rukh Khan have gone viral on the internet, however, the ones that netizens are most excited about are the post-match interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli who displayed their 'bromance' and also danced to the iconic dance number from Pathaan titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan, after the match, could be seen running toward Virat Kohli and squishing his cheeks lovingly before giving him a tight hug. Shah Rukh Khan then went on to teach Virat Kohli the hook step of his iconic song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Netizens are flooding the internet with videos and photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, expressing their happiness about their bond.

As for the match yesterday, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in the IPL. Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked half-centuries while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five to post 204 for seven.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and young Suyash Sharma (3/30) did the maximum damage as KKR dismissed RCB for 123 in 17.4 overs.