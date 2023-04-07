Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Virat Kohli, teaches him Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook step, video goes viral

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

8 Times Deepika Padukone stole the show with her cameo

10 foods that increase heart attack, stroke risk

9 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of IND's 1st Test vs WI

World Cup 2023 India Schedule: Know when India playing which team in ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup

DNA | Is it 'Love for PUBG' or a 'Pakistani move'?

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

HomeBollywood

technology

Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Virat Kohli, teaches him Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook step, video goes viral

Several videos and photos of Shah Rukh Khan have gone viral on the internet including his post-match interaction with Virat Kohli where the two superstars displayed their 'bromance' and also danced to the iconic dance number Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Thursday's IPL 2023 match. Shah Rukh Khan was present at the iconic stadium with his daughter Suhana Khan and her friend Shanaya Kapoor. After the match, Shah Rukh Khan did not disappoint his beloved Kolkata fans as he went to the ground and greeted everyone dressed in a black hoodie and black pants. 

READ | Isha Ambani blushes as husband Anand Piramal kisses her at NMACC gala, video goes viral

Several videos and photos of Shah Rukh Khan have gone viral on the internet, however, the ones that netizens are most excited about are the post-match interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli who displayed their 'bromance' and also danced to the iconic dance number from Pathaan titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan. 

Watch the viral video here

Shah Rukh Khan, after the match, could be seen running toward Virat Kohli and squishing his cheeks lovingly before giving him a tight hug. Shah Rukh Khan then went on to teach Virat Kohli the hook step of his iconic song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. 

Netizens are flooding the internet with videos and photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, expressing their happiness about their bond. 

READ | 'Rishabh nahi to...': Netizens react as Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah 'proposes' to Urvashi Rautela in viral video, watch

As for the match yesterday, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in the IPL. Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked half-centuries while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five to post 204 for seven.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and young Suyash Sharma (3/30) did the maximum damage as KKR dismissed RCB for 123 in 17.4 overs.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Google Pixel 7 available at Rs 7399 on Flipkart after Nothing Phone (2) India launch, over Rs 50000 off

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE