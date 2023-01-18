Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing Audemars Piguet watch worth whopping Rs 4.9 crore, fans ask, 'ye kya future batati hai'

Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing the Ceramic AP Perpetual Calendar watch

Shah Rukh is one of the richest film personalities on the planet and among the top 3 richest actors currently. So, it’s no surprise that the man owns some of the finest and costliest accessories out there. But even then, fans were surprised when some eagle-eyed Tweeters figured out just how much Shah Rukh’s wristwatch costs. And that led to a meme-fest on Twitter with fans figuring out what all they can buy in that price.

Shah Rukh has often been spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet watch at various outings. A recent pic of his wearing a blue Ceramic AP Perpetual Calendar watch was posted on Twitter on Tuesday. The Twitter user claimed that the watch Shah Rukh wore in the picture was worth a whopping Rs 4.75 crore. There are other pictures – with clearer frames – where it can be confirmed that the watch is indeed the Ceramic AP, which was released last year in August.

The brand #AudemarsPiguet watch which @iamsrk is wearing is worth rupees 4,74,47,984.00

4Crore 74Laks 47Thounds Rupees. pic.twitter.com/lSgK8Ld5oO — Shahebaz (@Shahebaz4Srk) January 16, 2023

The exclusive luxury watch actually costs around Rs 4.9 crore ($600,000) as per the website luxury Watches USA. It is considered one of the most expensive time pieces in the world currently. Just what makes it so expensive? According to the makers, the ceramic finishing is done is exactly the same manner as a precious metal would be made. The watch’s calendar is so accurate that it does not need to be adjusted even in a leap year. The hands and indices of the watch have an application of 18 karat gold on them. Reacting to it, one fan wrote, "Ye kya future ka waqt batati hai (Does it tell the future?)'. Another quipped, "This is more than the opening weekend collection of Kuttey."

Shah Rukh has been known for his love of expensive watches. The actor, last year, paid a customs duty of Rs 6.8 lakh for six luxury watches worth Rs 18 lakh watch as he and his entourage arrived in Mumbai in a chartered flight from Dubai.

The actor owns a number of other expensive luxury watches, including Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A (Rs 38 lakh), Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Rs 12 lakh), and TAG Heuer Monaco Sixty Nine (Rs 5 lakh). He also owns another AP watch – the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Blue Chronograph In White Dial, worth Rs 18 lakh.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his comeback film Pathaan. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will hit the screens on January 25. It is Shah Rukh’s first release in a lead role since 2018.