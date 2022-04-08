Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting for new project, fans speculate it’s for Atlee’s next

On Thursday evening, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Mumbai filming for an upcoming project. Fans began speculating about which project the actor was working on as soon as photos from the shooting surfaced on social media. Many believe that the actor has resumed filming for Tamil filmmaker Atlee's next film. That development, however, has yet to be confirmed.

Shah Rukh Khan may be seen in the driver's seat of what looks to be a truck in a photo circulated on social media by fan clubs. The actor's face is partially hidden behind a cloth, with only his eyes and hair showing. Some members of the crew are also visible in the front. The image was shared with the hashtag #Lion.



Recently, Shah Rukh personally put fuel to the rumours. The actor tweeted on Tuesday evening that he was sitting with the director, discussing Vijay's Beast.



"Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger," he wrote.

Pictures of Shah Rukh filming in Pune last year also suggested that he was working on Atlee's flick. Shah Rukh has posed with Pune Metro employees wearing an all-black ensemble. In addition, he was seen signing autographs. Blurry photos of the actor on the Pune metro station platform have also leaked online.

Shah Rukh Khan is ready to return to the big screen with Pathaan, an action-thriller drama. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan will be Shah Rukh Khan's first film in over four years. On January 25, 2023, it will be released in theatres.