Aryan Khan will not walk out of Arthur Road jail today, here's why

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday more than 20 days after his arrest in connection with a drugs case.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Justice Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening."

Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan in court said, "Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all of them will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday."

Members of the fraternity also took to social media to lend their support to Aryan and rejoiced at the serving of justice by the court. Director Sanjay Gupta was the first to share his thoughts as he tweeted, "I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan."

Sonu Sood wrote in Hindi, "When time serves justice, it doesn't call for witnesses." Actor R. Madhavan tweeted, "Thank God. As a father, I am So relieved. May all good and positive things happen." Mika Singh also shared his feelings as he tweeted, "Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I`m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk. 'Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi'. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family."

Aryan Khan had been detained on October 2 in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau.