Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan spotted watching IPL match, fans gush over his smile – Photos inside

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, was seen watching the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings were playing KKR at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which is co-owned by Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla.

On Saturday evening, pictures of Aryan Khan in the stands appeared on social media. Aryan was photographed wearing a black t-shirt and smiling as he watched the game. He was seen conversing with a pal who sat next to him in the photos.

People were happy seeing him smile. One user commented, “Finally seen this guy smiling a bit for a change.” Another person wrote, “He is humble and down to earth person , standing with people and enjoying match”

A few days ago, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, arrived in style to Apoorva Mehta's birthday party. Dharma Productions, which is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, has Apoorva Mehta as its CEO. For the first time since his detention in the drugs case, Aryan posed for the cameras. The celebrity kid looked fantastic in a black suit with a white shirt.



Gauri Khan looked stunning in a black gown. Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan did not attend the event. He is presently filming in Spain alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for his forthcoming flick ‘Pathaan’.

For the unversed, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan on October 3, 2021, for his suspected involvement in a drug ring. While Aryan has been released on bail, his arrest had divided the internet, with some users calling the arrest a political motive. SRK and his kid have also received support from a number of celebrities throughout their difficult period.