Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan's directorial debut series will release on Netflix in 2025.

After Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut in The Archies last year, the superstar's son is all set for his directorial debut. Aryan Khan's directorial debut has been announced by Netflix on Tuesday, November 19. The web series, based on the Hindi film industry, will be released in 2025.

Taking to their social media handles, the OTT platform shared a note that read, "This 2025: Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment come together for one of a kind Bollywood series produced by Gauri Khan, created and directed by Aryan Khan." The post was captioned, "Witness Bollywood like never before...on Netflix! Presenting Aryan Khan’s directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon."

In an official press release, Netflix also shared what the series is all about. "Set against the backdrop of the film industry, this multi-genre project promises an audacious, unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema."

Shah Rukh Khan added, "We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."

It is yet not known if the Pathaan actor will feature in the series. Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana in their next film titled King. Also starring Abhishek Bachchan as the main villain, the action thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per reports, King will hit the screens on March 20, 2026, on the occasion of Eid.

READ | Not Salman Khan, this superstar was first choice for Karan Arjun; he was even offered Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 but...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.