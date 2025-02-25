AbRam Khan is seen playing guitar and singing the popular English track Die with a Smile, released by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars in August 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot with each other in 1991. The power couple welcomed their son Aryan Khan in 1997 and their daughter Suhana Khan in 2000. In 2013, they welcomed their third child AbRam Khan, who was born through surrogacy. All the three star kids - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam remain in limelight constantly.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which AbRam is seen playing guitar and singing the English track Die with a Smile. Crooned by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, the popular track was released in August 2024 and will be listed in Gaga's upcoming seventh solo studio album, Mayhem, which is slated to release on March 7, 2025.

Reacting to the viral clip, netizens showered their praise on the Khan family. One fan wrote, "Father is an actor and producer, mother is a designer, brother is a director, sister is an actress and Abram himself can be a good singer. Art koot koot ke bhara hai Khan family mein", while another added, "Poora khandaan talented hai."

Talking about the other two children of Shah Rukh and Gauri, Suhana Khan made her acting debut in the teenage musical drama The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the 2023 Netflix film also marked the debuts of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with an upcoming series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix. Set against the backdrop of the film industry, the show is dubbed as a multi-genre project that promises an "unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood", as per its official logline.