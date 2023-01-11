Shah Rukh Khan sings Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam at Auto Expo 2023, video goes viral

File Photo

On Wednesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Greater Noida attended the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. During the media interaction, the Chak De India actor was seen singing the song Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam from his blockbuster hit film Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge in front of the paps which made the fans go crazy.

The Dilwale actor's fan club shared a video of him singing at the event and wrote, "Awwwwww I loovee him singing!!"

King Khan sings “Tujhe Dekha Toh ye Jaana Sanam…” at the #Hyundai IONIQ 5 Launch Event #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/tZqlnWm3iU — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) January 11, 2023

SRK's videos and pictures from the event got viral on social media. In one of the videos, the Chennai Express actor could be seen giving his iconic romantic pose, extending his hands while leaning to one side, at the event.

Shah Rukh was seen donning a stylish black suit and a plain white shirt and accessorized his look with black shades. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor arrived at the Auto Expo 2023 to launch the Hyundai motors first all-electric IONIQ5 SUV. Talking about a car, Shah Rukh joked with the company`s team during the media interaction and said "I would request the wonderful set of people to make it a company policy ki jabbhi main Delhi aayu, nayi gaadi launch karne k liye, toh yeh gaadi main free mein ghar le kar jau (whenever I come to Delhi to launch a new car, I should be able to take it home for free).

For the rest of you, I wish you a great morning, and a Happy New Year. I wish you all the goodness in the world, a very healthy life. "Meanwhile, SRK finally unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming action thriller film Pathaan on Tuesday, which received massive responses from the fans. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)

