Shah Rukh Khan shows his 'toofani' avatar in latest video, fans ask for 'Pathan' teaser - WATCH

After maintaining a low profile since his son Aryan Khan's arrest and bail in the Mumbai drugs case in October 2021, Shah Rukh Khan is back to amaze everyone with his dashing hot look in the latest advertisement for Thums Up. King Khan is seen smashing goons in the latest TVC for the soft drink in what seems like his upcoming look from the action-entertainer 'Pathan'.

Sharing the video on his social media handles, Shah Rukh wrote, "Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan. Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan. @ThumsUpofficial #Toofan #ThumsUpStrong". The video has been shared extensively by his fans and followers making it viral on the internet.

A major SRK fan club shared the screenshots from the ad on its Twitter account and wrote, "The temperature is soaring high, with the look of King Khan in the new Thums Up TVC. #ShahRukhKhan." His fans welcomed the 'Baadshah' with trending hashtags on Twitter such as Welcome Back King SRK, King is back, #Pathan and #ShahRukhKhan.

Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted shooting for 'Pathan' on multiple occasions and the film hasn't been officially announced yet by its production house Yash Raj Films. Fans have been asking for the film's announcement and its first look for the past few months and it seems that their wait is soon going to be over as it is being speculated that this Thums Up ad could be the first step in launching the 'Pathan' teaser.



The mega-budget action film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand who delivered the biggest blockbuster in 2019 - 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. 'Pathan' will mark SRK's return to the big screen after four years. His last release was 'Zero' in 2018 which ended up as a commercial failure at the box office.