Shah Rukh Khan shares 'lockdown lessons', says 'love is worth it, no matter what anyone tells you'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently in lockdown in his Mumbai home with his family and on Friday, the actor shared a few "lockdown lessons" on his social media account, along with a new picture of himself. Shah Rukh took to his Twitter and Instagram account and reminded his fans that "love is worth it, no matter what anyone tells you".

In his message, Shah Rukh wrote, "That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up. That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. That we can laugh with those we fought so hard... and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs. And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!"

Amid the lockdown, the actor recently had appeared in the I for India global concert to raise funds against COVID-19. In addition to this, Shah Rukh has also contributed to several other causes. Through his companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation, and Red Chillies VFX - he contributed to several relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others.

In a tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “In these times its imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family."