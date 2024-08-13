Shah Rukh Khan shares interesting story behind his iconic pose, reveals who inspired it: ‘I felt very ashamed when…’

Shah Rukh Khan shares the story behind origin of his iconic pose and says he's been 'fooling' the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. The actor is known for his his trademark open arms pose in films which started in the 90s and has remained with him through the years. However, the actor has now revealed an interesting story about the origin of the pose and who inspired it.

While talking to the audience during the 77th Locarno Film Festival recently, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the story of origin of his iconic pose and said, "I think what happened is in Indian cinema, especially during the 90s, dip was a real thing. I couldn’t do the dip. Because of this, I was quite ashamed of myself. All night, I kept practicing it in my room."

He further added how Saroj Khan inspired his iconic pose and said, "The next morning, I remember saying to my choreographer Saroj Khan, ‘Ma’am, ready?’ She said, ‘Yes, but as you cannot do dips, you just stand there and put your arms out. I did dips for her and she was like, ‘No, no, don’t do it. It doesn’t look nice on you.’ So, she didn’t let me do the dip and I had to put my arms out.”

“Then I made it scientific,” he said adding that he started telling people that they have to keep their right leg at a certain angle and pose a certain way. “I am only fooling you all. It’s nothing, it’s just arms out but..” he concluded with a smile.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan created a stir at the box office in 2023 with back-to-back hits with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and marks her theatrical debut. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist in the film. The actor confirmed starring in the film and revealed that he also had to lose some weight for the movie.

