Shah Rukh Khan shares 'honest review' of son Aryan Khan's Ba**tards of Bollywood, calls it 'wacky and emotional'

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently won a National Award for Jawan, on Saturday, held a #AskSRK session on the social media platform, X. While he answered many fan queries about his upcoming films and health, one particular question about his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut has gone viral. Shah Rukh Khan, in response to a question, shared his honest review of his son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, Ba**tards of Bollywood.
Shah Rukh Khan reviews son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Ba**tards of Bollywood
When a social media user asked Shah Rukh Khan about Aryan Khan’s Ba**tards of Bollywood, he gave what he called an "honest review" of his son's work. "It’s very good. You all see and decide, but it’s very entertaining….and wacky and emotional. Honest Review!" Shah Rukh Khan said.
As per reports, Ba**tards of Bollywood is set to get an official reveal on August 20 at a special event in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan reveals if Aryan Khan will ever make his acting debut
In response to another fan's query about Aryan Khan's acting debut, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Give him love as a Director in Ba**ds of Bollywood when you watch it. Abhi ghar mein competition nahi chahiye...."
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who recently won his first-ever National Award for the 2023 film Jawan, is now gearing up for his upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan will be sharing screen space for the first time in the film, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone, among others. King will reportedly be released in the second half of 2026 or early 2027.
