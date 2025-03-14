The rediscovered tweet has reignited speculation about the nature of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's relationship, prompting a heated debate among fans.

The rumour mill once churned out a tantalizing tale of romance between Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and the talented Priyanka Chopra, during the filming of the 2011 blockbuster, Don 2. Although Shah Rukh promptly dismissed the speculation, labeling Priyanka as merely a ‘good friend’, the whispers of a possible romantic connection persisted. In a recent twist, a decade-old tweet from Shah Rukh Khan's archive has resurfaced, providing an intriguing insight into his dynamic with Priyanka Chopra. Dated back to 2010, reportedly during the filming of Don 2, the unearthed tweet showcases SRK's lighthearted and humorous side.

The rediscovered tweet has reignited speculation about the nature of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's relationship, prompting a heated debate among fans. The comment section was inundated with mixed reactions, ranging from playful teasing to serious speculation. Some fans interpreted the tweet as a lighthearted joke, emphasizing the friendly and playful dynamic between the two celebrities. Others, however, saw it as a hint at a potentially romantic connection, fueling rumors that have persisted for years.



A user wrote, “Affair karne wale log publicly platform pe announce nahin karte. Everyone knows lot of it is in jest.” A second user commented, “This is called the classic switcheroo. You do and say things in jest so that you can do them seriously. That way, when such tweets are unearthed, there are logically bereft who can always say ‘those who are in an affair do not announce it on the public platform’”. Another user defended SRK and Priyanka saying, “Can we let this go? Don't make another Amitabh Rekha out of this. It's just disrespectful to their Nick and Gauri at this point.”



Earlier, Reddit users unearthed a series of Priyanka Chopra's old tweets offering a fascinating glimpse into her deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. These unearthed tweets revealed her heartfelt appreciation for Shah Rukh's profound influence on her career, as well as undoubtedly contributed to the rumours of a romantic connection between the two stars.