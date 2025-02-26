Mannat is set to undergo a major renovation in May this year and with construction ready to begin, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have decided to temporarily relocate to another location till restoration work is completed. The renovation could reportedly take 2 years to complete.

Mumbai's jewel Mannat, home to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family, has been an iconic landmark for his fans for years. Hundreds of fans gather outside Mannat every day to catch a glimpse of the King of Bollywood. However, as per reports, fans are in for a shock as Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri, and their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, are all set to move out of Mannat and into a luxury apartment.

As per media reports, Mannat is set to undergo a major renovation in May this year and with construction ready to begin, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have decided to temporarily relocate to another location till restoration work is completed. The renovation could reportedly take 2 years to complete, and for the duration, Shah Rukh Khan and his family would be moving to a rented residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area, close to Mannat.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan and his family will be moving into four floors of a luxurious building in Bandra’s Pali Hill area. The property, Puja Casa, owned by film producer Vashu Bhagnani’s children, actor Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, will serve as the Khan family's new abode.

The lease agreement of three years, for the same, was reportedly signed by Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. The rental price is a whopping Rs 24 lakh per month.

It is unclear for how long Shah Rukh Khan and his family plan to stay away from Mannat.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan makes BIG announcement amid rumours of alleged rift with Aishwarya Rai: 'Why worry when...'