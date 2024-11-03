Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is celebrated like a festival. Every year, thousands of fans gather outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the King Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, and a large police was deployed outside his residence Mannat, in Mumbai. As a thank-you gesture, SRK sent food boxes to the police officers stationed outside his house from early Saturday morning until late at night.

A video capturing this moment has gone viral, featuring members of SRK's team distributing food and refreshments to the Mumbai Police personnel outside Mannat. A video of this has gone viral, showing members of SRK's team distributing food and refreshment boxes to the Mumbai Police officers outside Mannat.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than any festival. Every year, thousands of fans come outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of King Khan. However, reportedly due to security reasons, this time SRK avoided greeting his fans from the balcony of his residence.

But he made sure to make them feel special by meeting at an event specially organized for them at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall. From dancing with his fans to interacting with them and giving a sneak peek into his personal and professional life, SRK did his best to express his gratitude to his fans who have always been there with him through thick and thin.

After meeting with his fans at the event, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and penned a thank you note for all his well-wishers.

"Thank you for coming over and making my evening special... my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn't, sending you all my love," his post read. SRK also shared a picture from the event in which he can be seen flaunting his signature arms-stretched-out pose.

Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan and Vicky Kaushal also extended their best wishes to Shah Rukh on his 59th birthday.

