Shah Rukh Khan sends condolences to PM Narendra Modi on his mother Heeraben's death: 'My family's prayers are with you'

Shah Rukh Khan send condolence message to PM Modi

A day after the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, actor Shah Rukh Khan shared condolences to the PM. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote a message for PM Modi, emphasizing that the prayers of his family are with him.

Tagging PM Modi, Shah Rukh tweeted on Saturday morning, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul.” Heeraben Modi passed way on Friday morning at the age of 100. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's U N Mehta Hospital.

Many celebs from the entertainment industry had tweeted their condolences to Narendra Modi on Friday. Akshay Kumar tweeted in Hindi, “There is no greter grief than losing one’s mother. May God give you the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

Anupam Kher also took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “My heart is both sad and disturbed on hearing the news of the death of your mother respected PM Narendra Modi ji. Your love for her is well known. Nobody can replace her in your. But you are the son of India. Every mother’s bessing is with you, including mine.” Actress Kangana Ranaut also shared a message of condolence on Instagram.

Reacting to his mother’s death, the PM had tweeted, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values." PM Modi also recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year."When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.