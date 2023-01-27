Shah Rukh Khan says 'you aren’t meant to plan your return' in first tweet after Pathaan release

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

On Friday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan posted a tweet, one of his first since the release of Pathaan two days ago. And while fans were hoping for the superstar to address the film’s gargantuan success or reveal the road ahead, Shah Rukh was in more of a philosophical mode. The actor shared some life advice for fans in the tweet, labelling it ‘just a 57-year-olds’ advice things’.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh first shared a quote from the 1997 film Gattaca. “Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back”,” he tweeted. The actor then explained why he feels life is like the obscure quote in his view. He added, “I think life is a bit like that. You aren’t meant to plan your return. You are meant to move forward. Don’t come back, try to finish what you started. Just a 57-year-olds’ advice things!”

Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 27, 2023

While many fans wondered if the tweet was a reference to Pathaan, others connected the line to ‘not planning your return’ to Shah Rukh saying he never meant to quit Bollywood as some had speculated. “We learn many things from you SRK …the best is to never give up,” read one response. Another fan tweeted, “You never went away. You remain in hearts.”

Pathaan, which released in theatres on Wednesday, is Shah Rukh’s first film in a lead role in over four years. The film began with a record opening, breaking all marks set by previous Bollywood films. Having grossed over Rs 200 crore in two days, it has already broken the opening weekend records for Bollywood films with a day to spare.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also features a cameo from Salman Khan, who reprises his role from the Tiger films.