Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan says 'you aren’t meant to plan your return' in first tweet after Pathaan release

Shah Rukh Khan posted a tweet about planning and moving forward, days after the release and success of his film Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan says 'you aren’t meant to plan your return' in first tweet after Pathaan release
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

On Friday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan posted a tweet, one of his first since the release of Pathaan two days ago. And while fans were hoping for the superstar to address the film’s gargantuan success or reveal the road ahead, Shah Rukh was in more of a philosophical mode. The actor shared some life advice for fans in the tweet, labelling it ‘just a 57-year-olds’ advice things’.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh first shared a quote from the 1997 film Gattaca. “Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back”,” he tweeted. The actor then explained why he feels life is like the obscure quote in his view. He added, “I think life is a bit like that. You aren’t meant to plan your return. You are meant to move forward. Don’t come back, try to finish what you started. Just a 57-year-olds’ advice things!”

While many fans wondered if the tweet was a reference to Pathaan, others connected the line to ‘not planning your return’ to Shah Rukh saying he never meant to quit Bollywood as some had speculated. “We learn many things from you SRK …the best is to never give up,” read one response. Another fan tweeted, “You never went away. You remain in hearts.”

Pathaan, which released in theatres on Wednesday, is Shah Rukh’s first film in a lead role in over four years. The film began with a record opening, breaking all marks set by previous Bollywood films. Having grossed over Rs 200 crore in two days, it has already broken the opening weekend records for Bollywood films with a day to spare.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also features a cameo from Salman Khan, who reprises his role from the Tiger films.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Photo Gallery: TV actress Nia Sharma shares hot pictures from beach hopping, sets internet on fire
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.