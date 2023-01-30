Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan says Pathaan's box office success has made him forget last four years' hardships

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Pathaan's success in his first interaction since the release of the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan says Pathaan's box office success has made him forget last four years' hardships
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in a lead role in over four years. His last few films had not worked before that and Zero was a disappointment as well. He took a sabbatical before coming back to wreak havoc at the box office with Pathaan. As the film is breaking records now, Shah Rukh has said that these ‘four days’ have made him forget the last four years.

Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25 and has since earned Rs 542 crore worldwide in just five days, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever. In a meet and greet with fans and media on Monday evening in Mumbai, Shah Rukh addressed the four-year gap and the film’s success. He said, “The four years that I did not, two years actually, had some good parts and bad parts like in all our lives. I could see my kids grow up first hand. Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, I could see them all.”

The actor then addressed his previous failures and Pathaan’s success and added, “I love spreading happiness. Nobody is sadder than me when I fail at it. So I am happy today. I have forgotten the last four years in the last four days.”

Pathaan registered its second best day so far in terms of earning on Sunday. Pathaan earned Rs 60.75 crore net in India and over Rs 100 crore gross worldwide. This is the film’s fourth Rs 100-crore day, taking its worldwide gross over Rs 500 crore in just opening extended weekend. With this, the film has also entered the top-10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time without even finishing its first week.

Pathaan is now the third-highest-grossing Indian film post-pandemic, behind only KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. It has overtaken the collections of Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan: I.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian cricketer Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of International cricket
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.