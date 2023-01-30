Shah Rukh Khan says Pathaan's box office success has made him forget last four years' hardships

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in a lead role in over four years. His last few films had not worked before that and Zero was a disappointment as well. He took a sabbatical before coming back to wreak havoc at the box office with Pathaan. As the film is breaking records now, Shah Rukh has said that these ‘four days’ have made him forget the last four years.

Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25 and has since earned Rs 542 crore worldwide in just five days, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever. In a meet and greet with fans and media on Monday evening in Mumbai, Shah Rukh addressed the four-year gap and the film’s success. He said, “The four years that I did not, two years actually, had some good parts and bad parts like in all our lives. I could see my kids grow up first hand. Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, I could see them all.”

The actor then addressed his previous failures and Pathaan’s success and added, “I love spreading happiness. Nobody is sadder than me when I fail at it. So I am happy today. I have forgotten the last four years in the last four days.”

Pathaan registered its second best day so far in terms of earning on Sunday. Pathaan earned Rs 60.75 crore net in India and over Rs 100 crore gross worldwide. This is the film’s fourth Rs 100-crore day, taking its worldwide gross over Rs 500 crore in just opening extended weekend. With this, the film has also entered the top-10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time without even finishing its first week.

Pathaan is now the third-highest-grossing Indian film post-pandemic, behind only KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. It has overtaken the collections of Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan: I.