King features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and others. The Siddharth Anand directorial will release in cinemas on December 24.

Shah Rukh Khan says the logic in King can go haywire but assures the star-studded film is a commercial entertainer. Shah Rukh attended the launch of a track from his film King on Friday in Mumbai, where he was joined by Karan Johar. The track is titled Daddy Cool, features Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Talking about the film, the superstar said said it is filled with action and drama and has some "good points".

"It is a film which has lots of drama, lots and lots of action. You guys have already heard the songs. There are lots of stars in the film, and if I start counting, we will be banned for over-consumption. There are so many of them. I'm not naming them," the actor said. Apart from Khan, King features his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

Shah Rukh added, "Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has made some wonderful films with me, and I hope that you all enjoy. It is a good film, and you'll have fun. It's a commercial film, so logic can go haywire . But beyond all of that, there are some very good points in the film." The action entertainer reunites Khan with Anand after the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan.

King will release in theatres on December 24 and revolves around a skilled assassin who navigates the criminal underworld and mentors a female apprentice against dangerous adversaries. The much-awaited film is produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Anand's Marflix Pictures.

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