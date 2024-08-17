Shah Rukh Khan says he is 'very shameless' about this thing: 'I have to control my...'

Shah Rukh Khan said that he is shameless about winning awards. The superstar also shared his daily routine in his recent interview.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the world with millions of fans around the globe. The actor, who holds the record for winning the most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor (tied with Dilip Kumar), has shared in his recent interview that he is "very shameless" about receiving awards.

Talking to The Guardian, when the Jawan actor was asked if he enjoys award ceremonies, he said, "Yes. I enjoy it. I am very shameless about this! I love getting awards. I love the ceremony. I get a little nervous if I have to give speeches. Especially with international awards, because then I need to make sure Indian cinema is presented well. I have to be on my best behaviour. I have to control my sense of humour. Because cinema for India is such an important thing."

Shah Rukh, whose last release was Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki last year, shared where he keeps his 30 awards as he continued, "I have 300 awards. I have a nine-storey office and on every floor I have some of the awards. Actually, it’s not a trophy room. It’s a library which is designed like an English library."

The actor also revealed that he eats only one meal in a day and does work out for aroun half an hour daily. Talking about his daily routine, Khan said, "I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep."

The superstar has now confirmed that he will be seen next in King. The upcoming action drama will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani and Badla fame, and will be produced by Siddharth Anand, who directed Khan in the blockbuster Pathaan last year. King will see Abhishek Bachchan as the villain and also star Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan.

READ | Meet actress, who was bullied for her looks, refused kissing scenes, now charges Rs 3 crore per film, her net worth is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.