Shah Rukh Khan says he is 'too old' for romantic films, feels 'awkward' with female leads half his age

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a synonym for romance. His characters from DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and all the other Rajs and Rahuls have a pop-culture fandom. Khan's fans resonate with his unmatchable charm, and thus he has retained the title of 'King of Romance' till now. However, the actor has moved on from romancing beauties, and he feels 'awkward' by getting paired opposite female leads half of his age.

You are surprised, aren't you? Well, Shah Rukh surprised all of his fans when he shared his views on doing romantic films at the age of 56. During Khan's first Insta live, a fan asked him "Do you miss roles like Rahul?" Khan took the question spontaneously and replied frankly by admitting that he has reached a stage, where he wants to move on from romancing female leads. Khan added, "I don't want to sound strange, but I don't remember the last film where I played Rahul. So, I don't miss any roles." He continued, "As a professional, I get roles, and I try to develop or justify them as far as I can. I enjoy my work. I enjoyed doing Zero, it was different from what I have done (earlier)."

Khan emphasised further, and he said something that will surprise you the most, "I think I am too old to do romantic films now, and it is awkward sometimes... to romance an artist half of my age." SRK recalled his earlier 'awkward' moment and asserted, "I remember way back I did a film where the co-star was way younger than me, and I was feeling shy. But then, you are an actor, and you have to act. I would leave all the Rajs and Rahuls for the younger people (artists) to do. However, I thank Adi (Aditya Chopra, Producer) and Karan (Johar, filmmaker) for creating these phenomenal characters for me." On the work front, SRK will come up with his solo release Pathaan, scheduled for January 25, 2023 release.