Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he rejected Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today (November 2). The superstar, who impressed fans with back-to-back hits last year, claimed that he rejected Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. At IIFA this year, he revealed the reason behind his rejection.

While hosting IIFA 2024 with Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly claimed that he has done everything in his acting career and that filmmakers contact him first for their big projects. Then they are offered to other actors. Vicky then asked SRK if he was offered Laal Singh Chaddha, to which the superstar replied, “Even Aamir Khan shouldn’t have done that movie,” leaving the audience and Vicky in splits. However, the actor added, “I love you, Aamir,” clarifying that what he said was all in jest.

He was then asked if he was offered Pushpa: The Rise, Shah Rukh replied, “Oh my god, yaar! You’ve touched on something that still hurts. I really wanted to do 'Pushpa,' but I couldn’t match Allu Arjun sir’s swag." This cracked up the audience.

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was a huge flop at the box office. Aamir even took a break from films after the film failure. It was the official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forest Gump and opened to a mixed response from the audience. It was only after its release on Netflix that the film found an audience.

Pushpa: The Rise, on the other hand, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil became a huge hit at the box office. The film even won National Award for Best Actor to Allu Arjun making him the first Telugu actor to get this achievement. The film is set to have its sequel now in December.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film is currently under production.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It is an action drama, it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, or eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film.”

