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Shah Rukh Khan salutes flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, wishes him speedy recovery: 'A true display of courage and duty'

Shah Rukh Khan praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during the flydubai FZ1073 incident. Machchhar was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot but fought to protect passengers before the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight made an emergency diversion to Saudi Arabia.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan salutes flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, wishes him speedy recovery: 'A true display of courage and duty'
Shah Rukh Khan salutes Smit Machchhar
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Shah Rukh Khan has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during the dramatic incident involving a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The flight, carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, was forced to make an emergency diversion to Saudi Arabia after Machchhar was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot.

Taking to X and Instagram Stories, Shah Rukh lauded the captain for putting the safety of passengers ahead of his own and wished him a speedy recovery. "Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line but you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you," the superstar wrote.

According to reports, flydubai flight FZ1073 transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday before making a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from an altitude of 34,000 feet. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Machchhar reportedly sustained severe injuries after allegedly being stabbed by his co-pilot, who was accused of attempting to take control of the aircraft. Despite his injuries, the captain resisted the attack, while members of the cabin crew and passengers entered the cockpit and helped restrain the assailant, allowing the crew to regain control of the aircraft.

Several other celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol and Tamannaah Bhatia, have also expressed their support for Machchhar and wished him a speedy recovery.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

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