Salman and SRK would often trouble Rakesh Roshan after hours, bringing playful energy to the set.

Karan Arjun is one of the most iconic films in the careers of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film played a significant role in establishing both actors as major action heroes in Bollywood.

While Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were intense on screen in Karan Arjun, they brought a lot of fun and mischief behind the scenes. The two actors would often play pranks on Rakesh Roshan after hours, adding a playful energy to the set. Their strong off-screen friendship gave the film a light and enjoyable atmosphere.

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Rakesh Roshan reminisced about the fun moments on the Karan Arjun set. He recalled how, being young at the time, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan would often play pranks on him, adding a playful and lighthearted atmosphere to the set.

Despite the serious action scenes, the two actors kept the mood light with their jokes and tricks, making the shooting experience more enjoyable.

He said, “Sometimes I would get angry, but I would control myself because they would say whatever. Sometimes they would go out of line while making fun and I would think that I should not become like them. So, I acted like a fatherly figure with them and I tried to make them understand."

Rakesh Roshan remembered how Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan would playfully shoot guns outside his room while on the Karan Arjun set. Their pranks would catch him off guard and add a fun, mischievous element to the long hours of shooting.

He said, "They would be outside my room shooting guns. I would be sleeping at night and I would hear guns going off, bottles flying. When I would ask them ‘What are you doing?’ They would say ‘Aapko disturb kar rahe hain (we are disturbing you)’."

In a recent appearance on the docu-series The Roshans, Shah Rukh Khan shared some fun memories about the Karan Arjun set. He recalled how he and Salman Khan would often tease Rakesh Roshan, like two young kids bothering their father figure.

SRK also admitted that he didn’t fully understand his character at the time and wasn’t satisfied with it. He had a desire to play an action hero and even asked Rakesh Roshan if he could take over Ajay Devgn’s role, which later went to Salman Khan.

However, Shah Rukh Khan eventually chose to trust Rakesh Roshan’s vision, and with Salman Khan also on board, the two actors were firmly established as action stars. Karan Arjun celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and was re-released in theatres, allowing fans to experience the iconic chemistry between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen once again.