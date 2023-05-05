Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's train scene from Pathaan copied from Jackie Chan's cartoon? Reddit shares evidence

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan scene from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan made history and gave a perfect start to Bollywood in 2023. One of the best sequences from the movie was the epic crossover of Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and Tiger (Salman Khan). The sequence of Tiger coming to rescue Pathaan turned theatres into stadiums, and their on-screen camaraderie was celebrated by the moviegoers.

Months after the release of Pathaan, a Redditor found that the grand train sequence in Pathaan is blatantly copied from an episode of the cartoon series, Jackie Chan Adventures. The internet user dropped a clip with the frame-to-frame comparison between the film and the series. The similarity between the two clips will surely surprise you.

Here's the post

As soon as the clip was shared on Reddit, several netizens mocked the makers and their level of creativity. An internet user wrote, "Kya din aa gaye hai, abb ek cartoon se scenes copy ho rahe hai (Now cartoon scenes are getting copied, what a pity)." Another internet user wrote, "Well, you can't beat JC that too in action." A Redditor wrote, "Omg I can't believe Bollywood is copying from cartoons now what next? They are gonna copy fast and furious by having someone drive a car." Another Redditor wrote, "The whole movie looked like a Fast & Furious rip off, wasn't that enough for you? There's a big difference between being inspired and straight up lifting a scene and selling it as your own. That's what Pathan did here."

The duo are now set to reunite for Tiger 3 and according to reports, the two super-spies are set to be a part of a mega-budget action sequence in the movie.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Aditya Chopra is going all out to create a massive action set piece in Tiger 3 and said, “Aditya Chopra is spending Rs 35 crore to create this massive action set piece in Tiger 3. When you have SRK and Salman in one frame, the idea is always to create an iconic cinematic experience like never before. Things fell into place seamlessly in Pathaan and now, Aditya Chopra is planning to take things to the next level with Tiger 3. He is going all out to do a big-scale adrenaline-pumping action sequence by shelling out Rs 35 crore to present the two megastars in the most glorious possible action sequence.” Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.



