Several Bollywood actors artistes including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for Devendra Fadnavis' Chief Minister oath ceremony.

As the Maharashtra Assembly welcomed Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister, Bollywood stars lined up at the oath taking ceremony. The bigwigs of B-town like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Vidya Balan and her ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ co-star Madhuri Dixit attended the event in the entertainment capital of India.

Both Salman and SRK, whose iconic film ‘Karan Arjun’ re-released in cinemas recently, were dressed in their formal best. The two hugged each other at Azad Maidan where the event was held, sending their fans in frenzy over the “bhaichara”.

While Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama with a jacket, Ranveer opted for an all-black look in Indo-Western formals with his half-tied hair.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections which were conducted on November 20, saw BJP emerging as the single largest party with 132 seats. The incumbent Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) wiped out the Maha Vikas Aghadi completely in the assembly elections.

Mahayuti alliance comprehensively won the Maharashtra Assembly Elections as it swept 230 out of 288 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of INC, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) won 46 seats in the Assembly elections of the state.

Devendra Fadnavis returned to the CM’s chair after 5 years, and graduated from deputy CM in his last term. Earlier, the Mahayuti alliance kept mum on its selection of the Chief Minister candidate as negotiations were underway with all the stakeholders in the alliance.

The 2019 election was won by the alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena (back when Sena was one unit led by Uddhav Thackeray). However, the follow-up to the 2019 Assembly Elections was quite dramatic, and saw Uddhav Thackeray siding with INC and Nationalist Congress Party, and being crowned as the Chief Minister.

One thing that troubled the participants at the swearing in ceremony was the Mumbai heat. The city is currently witnessing an extreme swing between temperatures as the city sizzled on its hottest December day in the past 16 years (since 2008) as the maximum temperatures soared to 37.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Earlier, Mumbai recorded its coldest temperatures since eight years (2016).

