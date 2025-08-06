Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have one thing in common since childhood, their real names are..., connection is..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...

BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...

Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'

Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..

Delhi govt introduces BIG change in income certificate, makes this document mandatory for it

Merchant Navy officer's wife found dead in suspicious circumstances, family alleges murder

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhance

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch

DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

DGCA's BIG action against this airline, suspends its examiner over...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...

Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have one thing in common since childhood, their real names are..., connection is..

Do Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a common childhood name? Apart from being the twin pillars of Bollywood, there is another thing common between these two superstars: they were unknowingly given the same name during childhood, Abdul Rashid Khan.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 06:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have one thing in common since childhood, their real names are..., connection is..

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two such superstars of the film industry who have been ruling the roost for over 30 years. The two Khans are the best of friends and often stand in support of each other, through good times and bad. However, do you know there is another common link between them that proves that their connection goes way back, even before they knew they would cross paths in Bollywood? Surprisingly, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a common childhood name. 

Do Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a common childhood name? 

As per IIFA.com, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were unknowingly given the same name during childhood, Abdul Rashid Khan. One might refer to this as a twist of fate; however, it is true that both superstars, the twin pillars of the entertainment industry, shared the same identity after they were born. 

What is Shah Rukh Khan's real name? 

Many are unaware that Shah Rukh Khan's grandmother named him Abdul Rashid Khan at birth. This name stayed with SRK till he turned six, after which his parents decided to change it. 

What is the real name of Salman Khan? 

Before he became a worldwide star as Salman Khan, the superstar was named Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan at birth. Born in December 1965, Salman Khan is the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife, Sushila Charak, who adopted the name Salma.

Many might call this fate, coincidence, or just a wild trivia fact, but the idea of two of Bollywood's biggest legends sharing a name is testimony to the fact that their bond was written in the stars.

READ | This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, 8-10 soldiers missing
Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, 8-10 so
ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services
ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services
World’s most powerful battery switched on, can power one million homes, it is built by...
World’s most powerful battery switched on, can power one million homes, it is bu
Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...
Meet Nandini Agrawal became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped...
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; market cap rises to Rs...
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; ma
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchlist
Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchli
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE