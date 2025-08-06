Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have one thing in common since childhood, their real names are..., connection is..

Do Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a common childhood name? Apart from being the twin pillars of Bollywood, there is another thing common between these two superstars: they were unknowingly given the same name during childhood, Abdul Rashid Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two such superstars of the film industry who have been ruling the roost for over 30 years. The two Khans are the best of friends and often stand in support of each other, through good times and bad. However, do you know there is another common link between them that proves that their connection goes way back, even before they knew they would cross paths in Bollywood? Surprisingly, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a common childhood name.

Do Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a common childhood name?

As per IIFA.com, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were unknowingly given the same name during childhood, Abdul Rashid Khan. One might refer to this as a twist of fate; however, it is true that both superstars, the twin pillars of the entertainment industry, shared the same identity after they were born.

What is Shah Rukh Khan's real name?

Many are unaware that Shah Rukh Khan's grandmother named him Abdul Rashid Khan at birth. This name stayed with SRK till he turned six, after which his parents decided to change it.

What is the real name of Salman Khan?

Before he became a worldwide star as Salman Khan, the superstar was named Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan at birth. Born in December 1965, Salman Khan is the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife, Sushila Charak, who adopted the name Salma.

Many might call this fate, coincidence, or just a wild trivia fact, but the idea of two of Bollywood's biggest legends sharing a name is testimony to the fact that their bond was written in the stars.

READ | This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..