The Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer blockbuster movie ‘Karan Arjun’ is set to re-release worldwide in cinemas on November 22. The film is one of the rare movies which brings together two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Salman and SRK in lead roles. In fact, it was the first film to cast them together.

Director-producer Rakesh Roshan shared the announcement with a new teaser of the film. The 1-minute teaser takes viewers on a trip down the memory lane of this reincarnation - revenge saga. Rakesh Roshan wrote on his Instagram, “Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024”. Salman also took to his Instagram, to share the new teaser with his fans. He wrote in the caption, "Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge...November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein."

Karan Arjun revolves around the story of two titular brothers, who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and are reincarnated to complete the revenge. The film also starred Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, Aasif Sheikh, and Ashok Saraf in pivotal roles.

Over the years, Karan Arjun has remained etched in pop culture due to its high on recall dialogues like 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge' and 'Bhaag Arjun Bhaag!', soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like Yeh Bandhan Toh, Bhangda Paale, Rana Ji Maaf Karna and Jaati Hoon Main, along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production, Karan Arjun was a box office juggernaut upon its release. It witnessed a golden 50 week run in 76 centres across India and became the second highest-grossing film of 1995 behind Shah Rukh and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

