'Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir were kind of born to be actors': Saif Ali Khan on agreeing to be less successful than 'Khans'

When the word 'Khan' is mentioned, the three superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's name come to the minds of the people. However, around the same time, there was another Khan who forayed into the movies. Yes, we are talking about Saif Ali Khan. During a recent interaction with Film Companion, the anchor Anupama Chopra asked the actor about being relative 'less successful' than Aamir, Salman and SRK which was a good thing for him.

Agreeing with her, Saif stated, "I have to say these guys - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - were kind of born somehow to be actors. I think it must have been a childhood ambition. Certainly, I know it was for two of them. I don’t know if it was Salman’s ambition anyway but he was certainly built for it and made for the kind of success he saw. I joined movies at a time where you got to aim to either be a superstar or not bother. And there’s a point there. It wasn’t really about nuance, different kinds of characters...all that has happened now."

Praising Akshay Kumar and their onscreen banter, Saif went on to say, "If I was cute and fun in a lot of movies and I did a lot of work with Akshay Kumar, who perhaps lacked at that point, cute and fun, so we made a kind of super-person and found our way in the industry. I completed him and he completed me. I think that’s why we are so fond of each other today. We realise we owe each other that, in a sense."

Saif added, "Usually, a solo successful superstar like these guys (the Khans) don’t need someone to complete them."