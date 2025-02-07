Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh’s son, is excited to direct his first project, The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*, which will be available on Netflix. Ibrahim Ali Khan has been turning heads with his good looks and natural presence on screen.

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who shared onscreen bromance in the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, continue to enjoy a strong off-screen friendship.

Now, their sons are ready to make their debuts. Saif’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, will star in Nadaaniyan with Khushi Kapoor. Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh’s son, is excited to direct his first project, The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*, which will be available on Netflix.

They all attended a recent Netflix event where the platform announced its upcoming projects for 2025.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been turning heads with his good looks and natural presence on screen. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s teaser for The Ba**ds of Bollywood* has given fans a glimpse of his acting skills in a new, exciting way, with his smile and dialogue delivery standing out.

Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons between the two brothers' projects and Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s iconic roles as Aman and Rohit in Kal Ho Naa Ho. This has sparked a lot of buzz, with many fans now calling for a Kal Ho Naa Ho 2, believing that Aryan and Ibrahim would be the perfect fit for the sequel.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with excitement, with one saying, "Kal Ho Na Ho remake by their kids would be great," while another commented, "Oooooo they should make a Kal Ho Naa Ho 2." The idea of Aryan and Ibrahim taking over the iconic roles from the original movie has clearly struck a chord with fans, sparking even more buzz about a potential sequel.

One fan commented, "Kal Ho Naa Ho ka part 2 bana toh yeh dono ko chance dena chahiye," while another added, "I wouldn't mind seeing them fighting for @realpz, because she still looks so young and beautiful." These comments show just how excited fans are about the idea of Aryan and Ibrahim taking over the roles in a potential Kal Ho Naa Ho sequel.

As of now, the release dates for Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan and Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood have yet to be announced, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates.