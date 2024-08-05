Twitter
'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

John Cena has talked about his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan last month at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding
John Cena with Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon. With his remarkable contribution to cinema, down-to-earth nature and philanthropic work, his popularity has extended beyond international borders over the years.

In a career spanning over three decades, SRK emerged as a strong source of inspiration for numerous people across the globe. Recently, 16-time WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena expressed his admiration for King Khan.

Speaking with ANI over a Zoom video call, Cena, who will be seen in Prime Video's Jackpot film, minutely explained how Shah Rukh inspired him in his life. He also shared that he was "starstruck" and "emotional" when he met him in person.

"He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognize all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them," Cena said.

The recent meeting with SRK has surely left an everlasting impact on Cena as he recalled, "It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic."

Earlier, a day after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 14 in Mumbai, Cena on his X account posted a picture with SRK from his meeting with the Jawan star at the function. In the post, he mentioned the positive impact SRK had on his life.

"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," he wrote.

This is not the first time when Cena flaunted his love for SRK. Back in February 2024, a video went viral in which the Fast and Furious actor sang 'Bholi Si Surat' song from Shah Rukh's film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The video garnered attention, prompting a response from Shah Rukh himself. Reacting to the clip, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you both... Love it and love you @JohnCena. I'm gonna send you my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha." Cena's love for SRK shows that the latter's fandom is universal and his star power knows no limits.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

