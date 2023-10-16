Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan's witty response after fans remind him to thank Salman Khan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai goes viral: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan gave a befitting reply when fans reminded him of Saman Khan while he was thanking the cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

As Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turned 25, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were spotted together at the screening of the film and left their fans surprised. The video is now going viral on social media.

In the viral video, the trio (SRK, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar) can be seen interacting with the fans at a theatre in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan thanked all his fans and the cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, when he was thanking everybody, fans reminded him of Salman Khan.

Watch:

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I would like to thank Reema ji who is not with us now. Farida Jalal of course, we all love her, and Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and a lot of other actors who I may have forgotten to mention.” When crowd remined him of Salman Khan, he said, “vo interval ke baad aayega. Abhi interval tak speech nahi hui hai meri (He will come after interval, I've not yet reached interval in my speech).”

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan in the leading roles, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked the directorial debut of one of the influential filmmakers in the country, Karan Johar. The romantic drama received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike, turning out to be a global blockbuster.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the ’90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to Shah Rukh Khan's ‘cool’ pendant and Anjali’s bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends. 

Released on October 16, 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrates its 25th anniversary on Monday. The Dharma Productions, along with PVR and INOX cinemas, held a special screening for the fans on Sunday, October 15, at PVR ICON Infiniti Mall in Andheri, Mumbai on October 15.

Karan Johar-owned production house took to its social media channels and made the announcement on Wednesday, October 11, as it wrote, "Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur #KuchKuchHotaHai special screening ka mauka bhi ek hi baar milta hai! At PVR INOX (Mumbai) on 15th October - time to relive the magic!".

Several fans requested for the film's re-release all over India in the comments section. While one of them wrote, "Need more shows, not fair it's already full", another wrote, "Why not re-release it in all of India??". "Unfair Karan....Re-release it in all parts of India, especially Kerala", wrote a Shah Rukh Khan fan from Kerala.

 

