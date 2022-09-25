Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, Tiger Shroff react to Pathaan star's latest shirtless photo

Gauri Khan-SRK-Tiger

Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet on Sunday with his latest shirtless photo. SRK shared a glimpse of his chiselled physique and gave a reminder about 4 months for his much-awaited actioner Pathaan. While sharing the photo, Khan wrote, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

Here's the photo

Soon after he uploaded the photo, SRK's wife Gauri commented on it saying, "Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also." Tiger Shroff stated that he got inspired to get back into shape. He wrote, "I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then i saw this. Legend."

Several fans of the actor hailed it as the best, and some of them demanded to put out the trailer. A user wrote, "@iamsrk sir ji ! This is going to TSUNAMI at box office." Another user wrote, "Unreal. We can't wait to see you on big screen, King." A netizen wrote, "Poster na shi pic to aaya." Another netizen wrote, "Thanku sir for giving cameo pichai to actor vijay in #jawan movie."

A few days back, Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her dubbing session for the film. Deepika shared an image of Pathaan's bound script placed on a table in the recording studio. The recording mic above the script confirmed the dubbing of the film. She shared the photo with the caption that says, "WIP (work in progress) #Pathaan."

Earlier in August, the makers of Pathaan unveiled motion posters of the cast. John plays a fearless baddie, and with the poster, it looks like he's an expert in bombs and explosions. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25