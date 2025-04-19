We know Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, as the maverick producer and skilled interior decorator. But did you know that she started her career as a VJ? Read on to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan is not only one of the biggest superstars of India, but is also among the top producers who have achieved path-breaking success. We all have heard that behind every successful man, there is a woman. In SRK's case, the special woman is none other than his wife, Gauri Khan. Gauri is the force behind the success of Red Chillies Entertainment. Today, Gauri is known as a lady boss, maverick producer and skilled interior designer. But did you know that she was also a video jockey? Before becoming a producer and interior designer, she started her career as a VJ.

Gauri's first professional stint as VJ was with...

As per the media reports, Gauri started her career in the 1990s, hosting the weekly music countdown show called Oye. The show aired during the 90s on Channel V India, and the success of the show helped the channel garner popularity among the young audience. Gauri's hosting skills definitely helped the show become a success, and the show reportedly ran for three years.

Gauri ventured into production

A few years after marrying Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri started a production house with SRK, Dreamz Unlimited in 1999, which was later renamed to Red Chillies Entertainment in 2002. Gauri backed superhits and blockbusters like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Badla and Darlings.

Gauri's career as an interior decorator

Professionally, Gauri ventured into the field of interior design in partnership with Sussane Khan in 2010. In 2014, she launched her first concept store called The Design Cell in Worli, Mumbai. In 2016, Gauri designed a fashion collection titled Cocktails and Dreams for designer Satya Paul, followed by launching her studio, Gauri Khan Designs, in Juhu, Mumbai. Gauri has designed many Bollywood celebs' homes, including Karan Johar, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Jacqueline Fernandes. Gauri also owns a restaurant, Tori, in Mumbai. The eatery was recently in the news when an influencer alleged the usage of adulterated paneer in the hotel. However, the team issued the clarification and denied the claims, stating that they will never compromise on the quality.